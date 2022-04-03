Formula 1 returns to Australia after two missed editions due to the pandemic and finds a track that has been revised both to improve safety (with new escape routes) and to offer a track with a higher average speed (two have been removed curves) and the most effective overtaking opportunities.

In the 26 editions of the Australian GP held at Albert Park, Ferrari is the team that has obtained the most victories: the last of the eight put in the game bag was that of Sebastian Vettel with the SF71H in 2018, while Michael Schumacher is the rider of the Cavallino who has collected the most, four.

Inaki Rueda, Ferrari strategist, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari celebrate on the podium in Melbourne 2018 Photo by: Sutton Images

The Scuderia returns to the antipodes at the top of the world rankings after two races held (Bahrain and Saudi Arabia) in which the F1-75 proved to be a competitive car capable of competing with Max Verstappen’s Red Bull RB18.

Waiting for the first updates that will be seen from Imola, the red will remain essentially the same as it did well in the first two events that allowed Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to take the lead in the drivers’ world rankings ahead of the Dutch world champion who he paid dearly for his retirement in Sakhir due to the power problems of his RB18, the same troubles that had also blocked Sergio Perez before the checkered flag.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

Melbourne was a stop-and-go track similar in characteristics to that of Bahrain, but it will be to be seen if with a faster lap that should be 5 seconds faster than in the past, certain approaches will have changed.

On paper, it should be a track that plays in favor of the very fast RB18: Adrian Newey’s car in the first two rounds of 2022 focused on an aerodynamically very light car that allowed Verstappen to reach the highest maximum speeds.

Ferrari F1-75: the Saudi Arabian GP rear wing that will also be used in Australia Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Ferrari simulations, however, say that even with the new layout of the Melbourne track it is not really the case to upset the aerodynamic map that gave excellent results at the start of the season, revealing a good adaptability of the F1-75 in Barcelona, ​​Sakhir and Jeddah.

The Scuderia technicians, therefore, in spite of what was being said, could insist with the rear wing with more load than the competition, precisely to enhance the qualities of the Cavallino car that can be seen coming out of the slow corners with great traction and extraordinary acceleration of the 066/7 engine.

Ferrari’s 066/7 power unit closed the power gap from Mercedes and Honda Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Scuderia, therefore, should close the triptych of non-European races in a known configuration, to start… spending the first development package from Imola onwards. It is easy to predict that the changes will be shared between the GP of Emilia Romagna and that of Spain, following a line also of other teams struggling with the times of realization of new parts: it is not enough to have a modification, but spare parts are also needed for guarantee the two pilots a complete supply of parts.