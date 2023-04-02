Chapter 189 “At the bottom there is room” introduced Laia, a new character who promises to rock the Nuevas Lomas. Before her debut, she revealed that she was Cristóbal’s girlfriend during his stay, but now it is the first time we see her on the small screen.

The arrival of the character Alex Bejar took the youngest of the Gonzales and the fans by surprise. In July’s case, she provoked jealousy that she couldn’t hide, so she will have to face her competition. Now, more than one of her wonders about her and her interpreter.

Who is Alex Bejar? The new pull of “AFHS”

Alex Bejaris a 23-year-old Spanish actress who discovered her passion for acting as a teenager. In order to get the attention of directors and screenwriters, she began uploading videos of her performances through TikTok.

“At first, it impacted me, but now it helps me grow. They make me known,” he told Infobae Peru, after detailing that, in 2008, he had his chance to appear in “Elite” in a minor role. Currently, she is in full takeoff stage as an artist.

Recently, Alex Béjar suffered an avalanche of homophobic insults and discrimination that he received when it was speculated that he had an alleged affair with Merly Morello. In the end, the actress clarified that they were just friends.

Alex Béjar: in which movies and series did he appear?

Apart from “Elite”, Alex Béjar co-starred in the Peruvian-Spanish film “A retreat to fall in love”. Recently, he marked his debut in “Al fondo hay sitio” and his fans are looking forward to more of his works in the future.

