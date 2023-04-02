The fire from the blowtorches and the size of the balloons impress the families that arrive at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília. Everyone with attentive eyes, waiting for the flight of these giants of the air. But to go up, the weather and wind need to be perfect. That’s what explains the president of the Brazilian Ballooning Confederation, Johnny do Balão. “The balloon depends a lot on the weather and this weekend we are being graced by perfect weather, which makes this show even more wonderful for the public”, says the balloonist.

For those from Brasilia who attended the opening of the Cultural Ballooning Circuit, held this Friday (31), it was pure fun. Cultural producer Cláudia Alves took her two children to watch the balloons rise, enjoy the children’s toys and have a snack. “I found it very interesting to be able to see the balloons up close and understand how they work. My kids also loved it, because the space has inflatable toys and a feeding area. Because it is a free event, it is a very democratic space”. Her daughter, Ana Luisa Alves, 15, said it was the first time she saw the balloons up close and she loved it. “I had no idea they were so big and beautiful, so colorful. I loved!”.

This Sunday (2nd), the event continues with the schedule of balloons, in addition to musical performances, craft stands and a food court. The expectation of the organizers is to receive, per day, from four to five thousand people. The event is held by the Department of Culture and Creative Economy of the Federal District (Secec) in partnership with the Civil Society Organization (Osc) Associação Luta pela Vida.

According to San Thor Oliveira, organizer and partner of Associação Luta pela Vida, 15 people who signed up through the event’s Instagram profile were initially drawn to go up in the balloon. But the demand was so great that they had to open new vacancies also by lottery on the social network. “These captive flights are made between 5 pm and 7 pm. Each flight lasts around ten, five minutes. But anyone who wants can come to watch, the balloons will be exposed and the people can see their assembly, can take a picture ”, he explained. Another attraction is the light show of the balloons illuminated at night, entitled Night Glow, forming images inside the balloon.

Among the musical attractions, on Saturday the highlight is Rubinho Gabba, with songs by Coldplay; and on Sunday the band Let it Beatles pays homage to the Beatles.

Sunday (2):

1pm to 8pm: Handicraft Fair, Food, Kids Area

5pm to 6pm: Flights

6pm to 7pm: Night Glow

6pm to 8pm: Let It Beatles Show

8pm: End of activities