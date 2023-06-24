Peter returns to “There’s Room at the Back”! Finally, what almost everyone was saying was revealed: Francesca Maldini’s butler never died, but was held prisoner by Claudia Llanos. In the small preview at the end of the most recent chapter of the América TV series, it was discovered that the famous Mckay was raving in a small room in the ranch far from the ‘Shark’s Look’.

For several months and most of “AFHS” Season 10, Peter was led to believe that he had been burned to death after being found at Claudia’s house. From there, the series showed some scenes in which only the battered hands and feet of a mysterious captive person could be seen. Now, it is official that it was about him and that Adolfo Chuiman will return to the series next Monday, June 26.

