“The Great Chef: Celebrities” 2 experienced a night of tension and emotion in its second edition. Three of the contestants most loved by the public were sent to sentence and put their permanence in the cooking show at risk. Antonio Pavon, Mauricio Mesones and Katia Palma failed to convince the demanding jury with their dishes and received the worst ratings. Now, they must demonstrate their talent and creativity in the next elimination challenge, in which only one can be saved.

Together with them, they are also in ‘chapel’ Peter Arévalo, Belén Estévez and Jesús Neyra. As is known, these contestants have no experience in the kitchen, but they will have to overcome this handicap if they want to reach the final.

The last 6 contestants of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” were met. Photo: Instagram/Latina

