“At the bottom there is room“, the successful production of América TV, has not given a happy ending to all love stories. This was the case of Cristóbal and Laia, who promised to be the best couple in the Peruvian series and aroused jealousy on the part of several characters, including July.In the end, the Spanish woman’s trip to Cusco gave their romance a fateful setback after the arrival of a new character: Antares, who would have stolen her heart.

In previous chapters, the residents of Las Nuevas Lomas discovered what really happened between Laia and her brichero long before the younger Montalbán. “They decorated the pituco vampire”, were some of the jokes behind her back. After several days with many insecurities involved, the foreigner decided to break up with him without giving further explanations.

