Tegucigalpa left the path clear for Beijing since the Central American country made official in March the rupture of relations with Taiwan, the island that China claims as its own. This week the Chinese embassy in Honduras was inaugurated and it is expected that this month Castro will become the first president of the Central American nation to visit the Asian giant.

China hopes to “build bridges with Honduras.” These were the words of the Chinese foreign relations spokesman, Wang Wenbin, after having unveiled the plaque of the Chinese embassy in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, in front of local journalists.

In this same space, Wenbin confirmed what the president had published days before on social networks. Xiomara Castro will be on an official visit to China from June 9 to 14, with an agenda focused on “the new season of Honduras” and with various conversations on the economy, trade and diplomacy.

At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, I will visit on a special mission, @EnriqueReinaHNthe People’s Republic of China between June 9 to 14, 2023. The refoundation of Honduras demands new political, scientific, technical, commercial, and cultural horizons. — Xiomara Castro de Zelaya (@XiomaraCastroZ) June 5, 2023



Very good news will be given during the president’s visit to China, a series of memoranda, documents, framework agreements will be signed and naturally the visit at the highest level that will be the meeting between President Castro and President Xi Jinping Eduardo Enrique Reina, Honduran Foreign Minister on the negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement with China.

Once in China The two sides are expected to discuss details on bilateral cooperation, including the expansion of Honduran agricultural exports to China, Chinese investment in Central America and projects under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Among some of those products of interest to China in Honduras are shrimp, bananas, melons, cigarettes, and beef, foods that would help Tegucigalpa to increase the level of its exports and would allow the rapprochement of trade routes between the second economy in the world and the American continent, especially Central America.

And it is that since March 26, when relations between the two countries were established, it was expected that the talks between both sides could advance.







For Beijing, the fact that Tegucigalpa cut ties with the authorities of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on the island of Taiwan sent a message of direct support for its one-China principle, encouraged Xi Jinping to publicly congratulate Honduras and even government officials have assured that this break could encourage other countries in the region to follow in the footsteps of the Central American nation.

Rasel Tomé, vice president of the Honduran National Congress who attended Monday’s ceremony, told the ‘Global Times‘, a media ally of the Chinese Communist Party, that the governments of the two countries will establish a “fraternal and firm friendship based on mutual respect”, adding that he also hopes to have the opportunity to visit China in the future.

