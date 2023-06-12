An unexpected appearance! After Diego’s return to his matrimonial home, everything seemed happy in the Maldini-Montalbán family. However, the appearance of Carmen, Claudia Llanos’s mother, would mean a possible threat to Francesca. However, last time, she wanted to warn him about the presence of her daughter and make an alliance against her, but the ‘Noni’ did not believe her and it is not known if she will return to save them or to take revenge for it. Her true intentions will be discovered in the next chapter.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room in the background”: Diego has lunch with the Gonzales for peace, but Don Gilberto takes out his worst “rags”

Diego Montalbán returns and Carmen appears

Diego Montalban she fell out with Francesca because of Alessia’s relationship with Jimmy. She hired Silvio Fierro, her personal trainer, and this made the chef jealous. Therefore, in order to get his wife back, he was forced to accept the relationship of his daughter. After asking his wife for forgiveness for her attitude, she asked him to return to her house; Furthermore, she kicked out Silvio with the help of Pacho. This helped Hiro’s rehiring after being fired by the feminist revolution.

On the other hand, it is known that Claudia is in Spain, so the appearance of her mother would be a bit strange. Also, she has a kidnapped person and her fans say it’s Peter. What generates the greatest controversy is the fact of not yet knowing if Carmen’s appearance is to attack the Maldini-Montalbán or to help them.

YOU CAN SEE: “In the background there is room: Is Pepe the father of ‘Happy’? Summer love affair 23 years ago changes everything

Where to see “In the background there is a site 2023” FREE ONLINE?

You can enjoy the Peruvian series not only on your television, but also for free from your laptop, tablet or computer. For this, you must enter the official page of America tvGO. You can also download the app on your cell phone and follow your favorite characters from the popular production. If you want to see it after its broadcast, you will have to wait 24 hours or pay your respective subscription.

#quotAt #bottom #roomquot #Diego #returns #family #Carmen #destroy