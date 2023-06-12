The dynamic is always the same: a few suggestive photos of a scantily clad girl and a profile with her own name accompanied by a series of emojis, including the chilli pepper, which announces spicy content. “If you want to see more, click the link.” This is how the ‘erotic cyber scam’ begins, as they already know it at the Malaga police station.

It is a peculiar modality, because it leaves victims on both sides of the fraud. The profile from which the scam is committed, that of that attractive girl who poses in front of her mobile camera (usually they are selfies) in a swimsuit or underwear, is false. Or at least the name of the user, which is clearly made up. The images, on the other hand, are real.

The photos belong to users who have voluntarily uploaded them to their profiles on social networks so that their followers can see them. But, when they do, they are unaware of the use that cybercriminals can make of those images by creating fake accounts that they use as a hook to scam.

They, the users, are the first and also the main victims of fraud due to the illegitimate use of their image. “Sometimes they are not even aware. They only discover it if someone around them notices it and warns them that their photos are circulating around on false profiles,” explains Chief Inspector Andrés Román, who is in charge of the Cybercrime section of the National Police in Malaga. .

Fraudsters – or the computers they program, because he believes that the technique is “industrialized” – can create dozens of false accounts with different names and using the same photographs to seed the network. With these suggestive profiles as a showcase, they begin to follow the potential victims – “sometimes, the same followers of the real users,” adds Román – or send them friend requests.

Fake profiles differ from authentic ones in the content they publish and especially in the information that appears in the ‘bio’, since all the references are of a sexual or at least erotic nature. And there, in those lines of presentation of the profile, a link is included that starts the scam.

The head of the Cybercrime section clarifies that this link redirects you to a payment page where they offer you a subscription to continue viewing “even hotter” content. They even use commercial strategies such as “subscribe for seven days, there are 32 offers left”, or discounts for the first 10 customers, and they go so far as to insert faded or pixelated videos where a girl is seen masturbating as a hook for you to pay the fee and you can see it without filters.

The second victim of this type of cyber-scam, which according to the police is clearly on the rise, is the client who pays to see and who in the end does not see anything and, on top of that, has given his credit card to a stranger, which may give rise to new variants.

Most of those scammed do not report the fraud, warns Román, generally out of shame, modesty or to prevent their environment from finding out. In addition, they are usually small amounts, although the success of the scam is its massive nature. The only complaints, few, correspond to the women whose image has been used. “We try to help them remove the profiles,” concludes the chief inspector.