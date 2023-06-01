“That it has virtue to strengthen the heart”, says the RAE of the word “cordial”, but after the “good night, cordial greetings” with which José María García began his sermon on the waves, the heart shrank more than strengthened . García belonged, like Encarna Sánchez, to the radio school of Old Testament anger. He will be recovered by a documentary, she will be resuscitated by a fiction —he killed his, the extraordinary kings of the night, for not being the hagiography he thinks he deserves. A dangerous movement, there are characters that, like the board of Jumanji, it is better to leave them underground, there is enough fear in the world.

It is surprising that so many of his colleagues declare themselves admirers of his ways, but it explains why a type of journalism that confuses opinion with information and uses its media pulpits to settle personal issues thrives. It is just as incomprehensible that people with a full wallet —12 million euros he earned annually, as he confessed to Milá— and a job that they are supposedly passionate about, overflow with so much bitterness. In that program that thundered through the house from my father’s transistor I never perceived journalism, much less sport, only controversies in which it was easy to suspect personal interests and a string of insults, all were suckers and streetlight huggerCuriously, two of the most sinister figures in Spanish sport received congratulations: Gil and Villar. Perhaps the priority was not to audit the powerful, but rather those who did not surrender to their power.

supergarcia allows us to verify that his ego is still intact, each sentence could come out of the mouth of the incomparable Aída Nizar, the gold standard of narcissism. I wouldn’t be surprised if she dismisses the final chapter with “my god, that’s how you made me, so different”, although I’m sure she big sister I would charge you royalties.

