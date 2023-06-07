“In the background there is a place” 10, chapter 235 LIVE and ONLINE, it will arrive through América TV. The series directed by Gigio Aranda continues with the occurrences of the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán in its tenth season. This time, Peruvian fiction will show Diego facing Silvio Fierro, Francesca’s new personal trainer, whom “Noni” has hired to make her husband jealous. Likewise, ‘Tito’ and ‘Pepe’ will start the funeral home El último paradero, their new business and venture to get out of unemployment. Where, at what time and how to see “AFHS”? We tell you in the following complete guide.

YOU CAN SEE: Hiro out of “AFHS”? July accused him of being macho and Francesca made this radical decision

Check here the advance of “In the background there is room”, chapter 235

When does “AFHS” chapter 235 premiere?

He chapter 235 of “Al fondo hay sitio” will premiere on national television this Tuesday June 6 through the América TV signal. In this new episode, Diego Montalbán will become jealous of Silvio Fierro and will take action on the matter. Likewise, ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ will make Charo nervous after the inauguration of his new funeral home.

What time to see “Al fondo hay sitio” season 10?

Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast from Monday to Friday on the 8.40 pm prime time through America TV. The Peruvian series is broadcast minutes after “This is war” and before that “Moonlight”. Also, if you watch the fiction from another country other than Peru, we leave you the following schedules:

8:40 p.m. in Ecuador

8:40 p.m. in Colombia

8:40 p.m. in the United States

8:40 p.m. in Mexico

9:40 p.m. in Chile

9:40 p.m. in Venezuela

9:40 p.m. in the United States

10:40 p.m. in Argentina

3:40 am in Spain the next day.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the bottom”: Joel and Macarena gave each other a passionate kiss, but the scene ended very badly

Where to SEE ONLINE “In the background there is room” 2023 for free?

In order not to miss a single chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio”, you must tune in to the signal of America TV from your TV. In case you cannot count on one at the moment, you can enter the website of America TVGO from your computer. If you prefer to use a tablet or cell phone, you can download the official TVGO application.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/channel 4

Vision Peru / channel 4

Best Cable/channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13

#quotAt #bottom #roomquot #LIVE #America #TVGO #time #chapter