













Super Mario Bros. The Movie already has a date for its arrival in physical format and will have a great special edition | EarthGamer

It has just been confirmed that Super Mario Bros. The Movie will go on sale in physical editions starting June 13. Fans will be able to find it from then on on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. In addition, a striking collector’s edition known as the Power Up Edition was announced..

This edition will come with a replica of the power star, where the DVD and Blu-ray discs can be stored. In addition to having a code to download the digital version and play it wherever you want. As if that were not enough, it will include a number of special features, such as a video of the making of Peaches and the actors explaining the power-ups that appear in the film.

Source: Walmart

It should be noted that this edition of Super Mario Bros. The Movie was only announced for the United States and Canada. Perhaps it will arrive in Mexico through other stores or even Walmart itself. Since it is an exclusive of this convenience store. Will they buy it when it comes out?

What other ways can I watch Super Mario Bros. The Movie?

Although Super Mario Bros. The Movie It will hardly be out in physical format, it is already available from the end of May in digital. Different digital movie rental sites and even Amazon Prime Video already have it in their catalog. It is also your decision if you decide to buy it or just rent it.

Source: Universal

The plumber’s tape managed to capture the hearts of the fans, although the critics did not share the same enthusiasm. In addition, it already became the second highest grossing animated film in history. So, if you haven’t seen it, you already have a new opportunity to do so.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.