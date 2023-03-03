Jimmy’s tragic death in “At the bottom there is room” He has the fans upside down. In episode 166 of the América TV series, Charito and the other Gonzales mourned the death of the young man in love with Alessia, after he was swallowed by the sea. Although he is presumed dead at the moment, a peculiar scene in the trailer chapter 167 suggests that Claudia Llanos could be involved in a possible kidnapping.

Jimmy was kidnapped by Claudia?

In the preview of the next chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio” the enigmatic ‘Woman in Black’ reappears, who enters a mysterious room where we can barely see part of her suit and her classic heels.

The funny thing is that Claudia enters the room very cautiously, almost as if he was with someone in there. While we know that the ‘Shark Gaze’ has its sights on Francesca, it is a little strange that now the biggest villain of the series has Jimmy under her control.

What is Claudia Llanos up to now? Why would she attack the Gonzales family? Has Jimmy met Mike? In the meantime, we leave you this fan theory that explains how the young Gonzales would be alive.

What happened to Jimmy why do they say he died?

In episode 166 of “There’s Room at the Bottom”, Jimmy was swallowed by the sea while trying to retrieve the ball from Richard Jr.

Al Fondo Hay Sitio: The ‘tragic end’ that Jaimito had after going into the sea. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

In such a way, Charito’s son was presumed dead and as the family always does, they immediately held a small wake for him. Thus, Alessia and all the others who loved him, cried for him.

Jimmy didn’t die in “There’s Room in the Back”

Eventually, it was revealed that Jimmy was not dead, but had been rescued from the sea by Mike after being washed up on the far side of the same beach where the Gonzales were.

In such a way, the “backward Gringo” became the new hero of the young man’s family, in addition to earning Alessia’s enormous affection for saving the love of her life.