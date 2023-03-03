The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a 2TB WD Blue SN570 SSD. The reported discount is €20.48, or 13%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The previous price indicated by Amazon is 159.99€. The product is now at an all-time low price and is sold and shipped by Amazon.

L’WD Blue SN570 SSD 2TB offers speeds up to 3,500MB/s. It is not compatible with PS5, according to the official specifications. Measures ‎8 x 2.21 x 0.24 cm.

