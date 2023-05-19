Today can be a decisive day for the agricultural producers whose leaders travel to the Mexico City to meet with him Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto Lópezin search of the commitment of a profitable price for the crops of corn and wheat. Also for the PRI members who are waiting for the publication of the announcement to elect the state leader of the party.

The Sinaloan delegation is headed by: Governor Ruben Rocha, the president of CAADES, Marte Vega Román, the leader of the LCAS, Miguel Ángel López. Baltazar Valdez of United Campesinos and Baltazar Hernández of the reed. They will also request that the complaints filed by PEMEX against those who led the blockades of the facilities of: Topolobampo, Guamuchil and culiacan and that caused considerable losses to the company.

The producers They have been fighting for weeks demanding a price of 7 thousand pesos per ton of corn and 8 thousand for him wheathe federal government and the state began purchase programs of one million 800 thousand tons of corn at 6 thousand 965 pesos per ton, to push the market upwards, because the flour industrialists refuse to negotiate because the international price of the grain is below of the 5 thousand pesos. Marketing is uncertain.

Meanwhile, in the political aspect, for this weekend it was announced that the rules of the game for the election of the leader of the PRIAlthough it is already known that it will be due to the “fingerprint” of the national leader Alejandro Moreno, but: Álvaro Ruelas, Erika Sánchez, Paola Garate, Bernardino Antelo, Marco Antonio Osuna and Faustino Hernández, he hopes that the decision favors them. You have to be aware.

Potpourri. Once again, the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas, appears in the top 5 among the mayors with the greatest acceptance, since he occupies second place among the morenista mayors and fifth in the general table, with 56.8 approval in the month of April, from according to a survey by Roy Campos, published in El Economista.

WAR. War is being waged on all fronts, since yesterday all the PAS deputies: Alba Virgen, Luis de la Rocha, Viridiana Camacho, Maria del Rosario Osuna and Gene Bojorquez, launched themselves against the president of JUCOPO, the morenista Feliciano Castro, accusing that Congress is on the brink of paralysis by the law because there are more than a thousand bills in the “freezer” and that apart from that there is administrative corruption.

This despite the fact that yesterday was a very active day in congress, where the green light was given to 15 initiatives to continue their approval course, it was agreed to integrate a youth and sports commission and the call was launched to elect the head of the internal control body. It is interpreted as part of the struggle that involves: at PASto the uashe Congress and to State Govermentwhere the main protagonists are: Governor Rubén Rocha, Feliciano Castrohe Chancellor Jesus Madueña and the pass leader Hector Melesio Cuen.

