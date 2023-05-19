At just 25 years old – completed last September 30 – Max Verstappen has already entered the motoring history and will be considered among the strongest riders of all time. In fact, the Dutchman has already managed to write his name twice in the golden register of Formula 1 – in 2021 and 2022 – and holds the record as the youngest standard bearer ever to race in a race in the premier category, at 17 years, 5 months and 15 days in the 2015 Australian GP. A record that will never be beaten again, given that the minimum age to participate in Formula 1 was subsequently raised to 18 years.

Verstappen’s career has been guided by Red Bull since 2014, when the Anglo-Austrian team added him to their youth program after being impressed by his performances in the European Formula 3 championship in his debut year in single-seaters. Helmut Marko and Christian Horner convinced him by proposing an immediate ‘internship’ in Toro Rosso with a view to Red Bull, so much so that just 23 races later they promoted him to the official team, immediately reaping the fruits of the lucky choice with victory on his debut to Barcelona.

The Anglo-Austrian team is determined to build its future around the Dutch champion, so much so that in March 2022 it wanted to block him with a rich contract that will expire in 2028when Verstappen will be 31 years old.

The Forbes ranking of athletes aged 25 or under

Verstappen’s contract, according to what has emerged in recent months, is equal to over 50 million dollars a year, a figure that sees him precede – by detachment – Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. But, as is known, the earnings of sportsmen do not stop only at the salary, but include sponsorships, marketing and other activities, which the magazine Forbes wanted to quantify to draw up a ranking of the highest paid young sportsmen on the planet.

The US magazine has examined those born after 1997 – setting an age ceiling of 25 years. To excel in this particular ranking is the football ace Kylian Mbappe, covered in gold by the Paris Saint-Germain property and sponsors, which allow him to pocket the incredible sum of 120 million dollars, 100 of which come only from his pharaonic salary. In second place is Kyler Murray, football player of the Arizona Cardinals capable of adding 70.5 million dollars a year.

For once he has to settle for the third step of the podium Max Verstappenwhich would earn $64 million per season, 4 of which deriving from sponsorship activities and the rest from salary and bonuses for single wins and world titles. Rounding out the top 5 are Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland (52 million) and NBA basketball player Luka Doncic (47.2 million).