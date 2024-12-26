According to police, several of the passengers were foreign citizens.

At least three people have died and four have been injured in a bus accident in Norway. The events occurred this Thursday, when the bus left the road and remained partially submerged in the lake near the Raftsundet Strait, according to police sources cited by AFP.

“Several of the passengers on the bus were foreign citizens,” said the Police, adding that 58 people have been affected for the impact.

According to AFP, the passengers were from at least eight different countries. Police sources have pointed out that several of these travelers were taken to a local school while three others have been evacuated by helicopter to the hospital.

“The weather conditions in the region are bad, which is complicating rescue operations,” the Police released in a statement. Specifically, strong gusts of wind are currently plaguing the area.









“The priority now is to treat the injured, while an investigation will be launched to clarify what happened,” said the Norwegian news agency NTB, which reported the words of police officer Bent Are Eilertsen.