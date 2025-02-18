The anguish has seized this Tuesday of the residents of Godstone, a town in the County of Surrey, in England, after a sinkhole that appeared in full callEa last Monday will increase this Tuesday, until reaching 20 meters. The sudden appearance of the hole -which The garden of a property has been swallowed– He has forced the neighbors to evacuate. “We were terrified,” he confessed to the BBC Rez looks at a neighbor who was evicted in the early hours of Tuesday.

After the authorities informed Rez Mira that he had to leave his home, he and his family stayed with some families. The next day he returned to his home and when he arrived he noticed that he no longer had a garden. “It has collapsed, the wall will fall, sure. Now we have to find where to live. The classes begin next week and we have to find a place nearby, “he said.

But they were not the only ones evacuated. Police also informed Robin Sherry that he and his family had to leave “As quickly as possible” of his home for fear of an explosion caused by exposed cables. “I reserved a hotel at the end of the street, but I know that some people They stayed in their cars And others went to families, “he told the British chain.

Police have confirmed the evacuation of neighbors as a precautionary measure and has also said that the works to repair the street will take time. For its part, the Public Water Services Company has affirmed In a message posted on your social networks that Your engineers are working in the area to repair a damaged pipe because of the undercut and have advised drivers to look for alternative routes to reach their destinations.