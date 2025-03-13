

ISCO He was one of the most prominent players again. The Costasoño served as leader in the bulky victory of Betis in Guimaraes against Vitoria (0-4) and, as in the first leg, scored one of the goals achieved by Manuel Pellegrini’s team. After the game, the midfielder was very excited to advance in the competition, but cautious.

Asked about his happiness, Isco said that “it is the symptom that I am enjoying a lot of what I do.” «I am in an incredible team with some colleagues and an incredible hobby, of which there are few things since saying. Happy for this joy and for having provided all the Betics who have accompanied us in Portugal. He goes for all of them, ”he added.

«Maybe in the classification phase we were not very fine, but before the Gent we played very well and, although we lost at home, the sensations were no longer the same. Happy to step front in Europe. We have done nothing, but this is the way. To continue improving and hopefully we can go as far as possible »I would comment below before reiterating that it is very happy in Betis and that “hopeful” remains in the club beyond 2027, when your contract expires. «I have a contract until 2027 and I am delighted, in one of the best moments of my career. Happy and proud to be captain of this team. I hope I can continue many years at a good level and make history with Betis”He said.

Tomorrow Luis de la Fuente will give the list of players summoned for the Spanish team And Isco did not hide that “whenever they ask me I say that it makes me very excited, but there is a lot of competition in all positions.”