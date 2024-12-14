At least three people died and 48 were injuredfive of them serious, due to a explosive thrown at a fair in the northwest of Thailand supposedly by some young people involved in a dispute between gangs, police sources confirmed.

The incident was identified around 11:30 p.m. (local time) this Friday, at which time officers from the Umphang police station, in Tak province, received the warning voice for an incident in which “a grenade had been thrown” in front of one of the stages of the Doi Loi Fa Red Cross Fair, according to information from the newspaper Thairath.

Following the complaint, members of different security and rescue units, as well as volunteers from different departments of the district, have mobilized to provide assistance at the scene of the incident.

There, the police Two teenagers aged 16 and 17 have been arrestedas alleged architects of the detonation, which killed two people instantly and two others later in the hospital due to the injuries suffered.

The agents in charge of the investigation have revealed that one of the two arrested as possible perpetrators of the explosion has confessed their involvement in the events.

However, the other minor detained “must wait witnesses at the scene to identify themselves before proceeding with legal action,” said Colonel Supakorn Phiphatphimpha.