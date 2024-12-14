The range of pistachio products produced by the Pistacyl Group is now part of the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum, where they can now be purchased in its official store.

The family business from Valladolid has reached an agreement with the national art gallery for the launch of an exclusive gourmet box that reproduces a painting from the Carmen Thyssen collection and contains a selection of the different products it produces from its 100% natural pistachio, such as the pistachio paste, granules and ground and the pistachio and white chocolate cream.

The chest is part of the museum’s selection of exclusive DelicaThyssen gourmet items and is sold in the Thyssen Store located at the museum’s headquarters in Madrid and also on its website. It can also be purchased directly from Grupo Pistacyl through its website www.grupopistacyl.com and soon in different exclusive commercial establishments.

Limited edition, the box reproduces on the outside the painting “Jardin de Soest”an oil painting painted around 1905 by the German expressionist Christian Rohlfs that is part of the private collection of Baroness Thyssen. It is a work that is characterized by its thick impastoes, its expressive brushwork and its apparently vertical accumulation of partly unnatural colors, which evoke Van Gogh’s painting.

The painting represents a view from the window towards the garden of Rohlfs’ house in the old Westphalian city of Soest, with a predominance of green, ocher and mauve colors in a landscape of trees and nature, in tune with the roots of Grupo Pistacyl in the rural world and its commitment to a 100% natural product.

Inside the box there are four glass jars that contain the four latest releases from Grupo Pistacyl and whose label has also been personalized for this presentation, each one reproducing a detail from the Rohlfs painting. Thus, one of the jars contains the natural pistachio paste Pistacyl, an ideal product for making ice cream and nougat and other pastry products, and also as an ingredient in cooking recipes.

Two other bottles include the Granella Pistacyl, made with pistachio crushed into pieces of about 2mm, and the Pistachio Earth Pistacyl, made with ground pistachio. Both products are also ideal for preparing all types of sweet and savory recipes.

The fourth jar contains the Pistacyl Pistachio and Chocolate Cream, made with 56% pistachio cream and granules mixed with white chocolate, which makes it suitable for the preparation of pastry products and for direct consumption.

All these products They do not contain salt, preservatives, colorings, sugar, nor any other additive and are made from 100% natural and unroasted pistachio, which avoids subjecting the dried fruit to high temperatures that deteriorate the mono- and polyunsaturated fatty acids of this food.

To do this, the production process is carried out by crushing and grinding the natural pistachio in several phases, so that it does not suffer temperature changes that alter its natural qualities, flavor and nutritional properties.

The Pistacyl gourmet box is completed with a QR code with which you can access a selection of recipes made with these products by prestigious chefs and pastry chefs such as Michelin star chef Álvaro Hinojal, from the Alquimia Restaurant in Valladolid; Nauzet Betancort, from the Martin Berasategui Gastrobodega in Rueda (Valladolid); José Juan Taboada, from the Triana de Candelario Restaurant (Salamanca); Lázaro Sanabria, from the Castilviejo Pastry Shop in Medina de Rioseco (Valladolid); David Galán, from Mónaco Restauración in Medina del Campo (Valladolid), Álvaro Galicia, from Pastelería Galicia in Tordesillas (Valladolid), Inés Hernández, from the El Bombón Confitería in Valladolid, and Laura Junquera Fernández, from the Alcazarén Professional School in Valladolid .

In addition to the Thyssen Museum store and the Pistacyl Group website, the new gourmet chest will also be available this weekend at the IV Valladolid Food Christmas Market, which is held until Sunday at Espacio La Granja in the capital of Valladolid. .