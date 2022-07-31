CR Sunday, July 31, 2022, 08:45



At least a dozen people have lost their lives and another 375 have been injured in the earthquake of magnitude 7 on the Richter scale registered on Wednesday in the Philippines. More than 300,000 people have been affected by the disaster, of which 34,000 were transferred, some of them to evacuation centers.

The earthquake caused earth movements, as well as destroyed infrastructure. Nearly 22,000 homes have been damaged, most of them partially, while almost fifty roads and seven bridges were affected, making traffic difficult.

The earthquake registered its epicenter in the province of Abra, 335 kilometers north of Manila, as indicated by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

This Friday Action Against Hunger deployed two emergency teams in the areas most affected by the earthquake to meet the main needs of the inhabitants.

“Our teams are already here, and they are struggling to reach some affected populations that are still isolated by the damage of this serious earthquake. The situation in the north of the island of Luzon is dramatic, with hundreds of damaged houses to which many do not know if they will be able to return,” said Suresanathan Murugesu, director of Action Against Hunger Philippines, who has traveled to the affected area. for the earthquake.