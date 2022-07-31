Bunny Bulma reigns supreme among the cosplay dedicated to Dragon Balland the interpretation published by MimiMeow she is undoubtedly very cute. Judge for yourself.

The German model took some shots with the bunny costume of Bulmathe one that has conquered millions of fans around the world and that in the Dragon Ball manga is seen in the very first episodes, when the protagonists do not yet know each other so well and that … Oolong pig is involved.

It happens in fact that the funny anthropomorphic pig gives the girl some spare clothes as her parents got wet, but what could they ever find in the wardrobe of such a character?

Speaking of Bulma and Oolong, we will find both in Dragon Ball: The Breakers, out on October 14 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch: an asymmetrical multiplayer that undoubtedly stands as a different tie-in than usual.