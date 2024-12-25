At least one person died and two others were injured in a burst of an unknown nature in the mall Alania Mall Vladikavkazcity in the south of Russiaofficial sources reported this Wednesday.

“A woman diedwhich was inside the shopping center,” the region’s governor, Sergei Meniailo, wrote on Telegram.

At first, various media outlets indicated that the incident could have been caused by a gas explosion, but the regional leader called not to rush to conclusions. “The causes (of the event) are being investigated,” he added.

Meniailo called on the population not to panic and ignore false information that is spread on networks about new incidents in the region.

At the same time, he reported that The fire, which affected an area of ​​about 800 square meters, has already been extinguished.