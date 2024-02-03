Footballer Atal, convicted of inciting hatred, has interested clubs in Russia

Algerian defender of Nice Youssef Atal can continue his career in Russia. Journalist Ekrem Konur reported this on social networks. X.

According to the source, South American, Turkish and Russian clubs, whose names have not been disclosed, are showing interest in the 27-year-old football player.

In January, the Nice criminal court sentenced Atal for inciting racial hatred on social networks. He received an eight-month suspended prison sentence. He was also ordered to pay a fine of 45 thousand euros.

In the fall of 2023, the defender published a video supporting the people of Palestine. Atal also posted photos wearing an Algerian national team T-shirt and a scarf in the colors of Palestine. He later apologized and deleted the posts. Nice have suspended Atal from training until further notice.