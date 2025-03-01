Art Madrid returns strongly in his 20th call, from March 5 to 9 at the Crystal Gallery of the Cibeles Palace. The contemporary art fair celebrates its career with a diverse programming and a visual identity that reflects its evolution and its commitment to current art. With the participation of 34 national and international galleries, Art Madrid’25 is affirmed as a key event within art week in the Spanish capital.

A meeting space for contemporary art

Since its foundation, Art Madrid has played a fundamental role in the dissemination of contemporary art in Spain, offering a visibility platform to emerging and consolidated artists. Throughout these years, the fair has witnessed the transformation of the art market, adapting to new currents and becoming a place – in space and time – in which tradition and experimentation coexist in a fluid way. His ability to agglutinate diverse speeches has made Art Madrid a reflection of dynamism and the constant evolution of contemporary artistic landscape.

Beatriz Maestre





In addition to his role as a sample of artists and galleries, Art Madrid has become a space for dialogue, a meeting point where creators, collectors and general public can exchange ideas and discover new forms of expression. Each edition reinforces its commitment to proximity and accessibility, guaranteeing that art is not only a contemplative experience, but a shared experience. The direct interaction with artists, parallel activities and the careful selection of works reinforce Art Madrid as a fair that not only exposes, but also generates transformative experiences. In this 2025, Art Madrid reinforces his vocation as a key space for professionals in the sector, collectors and art lovers.

Beatriz Maestre





Thus, Art Madrid’25 will have a diverse selection of galleries that reflect the richness and variety of contemporary art. In the National Panorama, Carmen Terreros (Zaragoza) and Canal Gallery (Barcelona) stand out, which debut at the fair, as well as galleries already consolidated as 3 Punts Gallery (Barcelona) and Bat Alberto Cornejo Gallery (Madrid). In the international arena, Aria Gallery (Florence, Italy) and Chini Gallery (Taiwan) are incorporated for the first time, expanding the global projection of the event and promoting intercultural dialogue.









Beyond the fair: parallel activities

However, the fair is not limited to the exhibition of works, but also offers a parallel program under the conceptual city axis. Through performances, augmented reality and video care, among other proposals, Art Madrid takes art beyond the fairgrounds, transforming the city into a space for dialogue and reflection.

Beatriz Maestre





Among the outstanding initiatives, Ciudad Sutil proposes an increased reality experience of the artist Susi Vetter, digitally intervening Montalbán Street to offer an alternative vision of the urban environment. Likewise, imagined architectures will explore the interaction between art and traffic spaces with interventions in subway stations by Ana Matey, Domix Garrido,

Araceli López and Andrés Montes, generating new visual narratives for the daily public

For its part, the Dialoga Ciudad project will turn the urban environment into a poetic scenario through performative actions thanks to the talent of artists such as Magician fish, Celia Bsoul, Ajo and Peru Saizprez; Meanwhile, the remaining will allow the attendees to visit the studies of artists such as Boa Mistura and Mateo Maté, providing a unique opportunity to learn about their creative processes.

Within the glass gallery, the tectonic space will host a video closing cycle curated by the projector’s movement image platform, with works that explore the relationship between the city, migration and urban identities through a selection of international artists among which are Icharia Di Carlo, Yuchi Hsiao, Lukas Marxt or Tezi Gabunia. Another of the outstanding points of the program are the commissioners of Eugenia Tenenbaum and Clara González Freyre de Andrade, who will guide the visitor through a selection of works that address urgent social issues.

Beatriz Maestre





In addition, Open Booth will offer an exhibition space for emerging artists, in collaboration with the Nebrija University, reinforcing the support of Art Madrid to the new artistic creation.

Finally, the collecting program: One Shot Collectors, led by expert Ana Suárez Gisbert and sponsored by One Shot Hotels, will offer personalized advice to experienced collectors and new buyers, facilitating the acquisition of works and promoting the creative economy.

A growing event and with future

Throughout these two decades, Art Madrid has managed to expand its scope and attract a diverse audience. The visitors’ profile is mostly between 25 and 54, with a notable female presence of 60%. In addition, 30% of sales correspond to new collectors, confirming the effectiveness of dissemination strategies and growing interest in contemporary art.

Art Madrid continues to bet on the accessibility and promotion of contemporary art. The fair is projected to the future as a dynamic space that encourages cultural dialogue and inclusion, consolidating as one of the unavoidable citations of the international artistic calendar.

For more information about the fair and its programming, visit www.art-madrid.com.