BDuring a trip to the Moscow sewers, at least five people drowned because of a heavy thunderstorm. After the bodies of a man, a woman and a girl were found in the Moskva River on Monday, the state agency TASS reported the discovery of two more bodies in the evening, citing the rescue services. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote that the search was on for other missing persons. It was initially unclear how large the excursion group was overall. Tass reported possibly up to 20 people.

On Sunday, the adventurers went exploring in the branched underground sewers under the city of millions. Because of heavy rainfall, the water in the tunnels had probably risen rapidly, said a spokesman for civil protection. “Nobody reports, people are being sought,” he said of the situation.

According to meteorologists, a third of the usual amount of rain for a month fell in the Russian capital in about an hour on Sunday. Streets were also under water; a train station and several shopping centers were flooded. According to media reports, water broke through the roof of the warehouse of a large Russian online retailer in the city of Elektrostal near Moscow.