Nintendo Italy has released a new video in which it presents the “Trial games“, a selection of multiplayer titles that members of Nintendo Switch Online can free download and try between 25 and 31 August 2023.
Let’s talk about Don’t Starve Together, Golf with Your Friends and Puyo Puyo Tetris 2. The video above, although very short, allows you to see some fragments of the game of the three proposed by Nintendo Switch Online.
Nintendo Switch Online and the three free trial games
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is a multiplayer arcade game that combines, as the name suggests, Puyo Puyo and Tetris. It is played with up to four players in multiple modes, including a Lessons mode with over 150 interactive lessons to learn how to play.
Golf with Your Friends is a chaotic golf game where up to 12 players play simultaneously on chaotic and themed courses. In the end, Don’t Starve Together is a survival game in which we have to collect resources and create structures and tools to survive monstrous creatures, hunger and more. Additionally, this game is the focus of a collaboration with Cult of the Lamb.
