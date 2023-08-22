Nintendo Italy has released a new video in which it presents the “Trial games“, a selection of multiplayer titles that members of Nintendo Switch Online can free download and try between 25 and 31 August 2023.

Let’s talk about Don’t Starve Together, Golf with Your Friends and Puyo Puyo Tetris 2. The video above, although very short, allows you to see some fragments of the game of the three proposed by Nintendo Switch Online.