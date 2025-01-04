01/04/2025 at 10:13 a.m.





















A fire in a market in northern China left this Saturday eight people dead and 15 injuredstate media reported.

“The injured They were taken to the hospital and they are not in danger of death», said state broadcaster CCTV after the fire at a food market, where vegetables and other basic products are sold, in the city of Zhangjiakou.

According to the ‘Shanghai Daily’ media, the fire has been extinguished and the authorities They are already investigating the causes.

Various videos have been spread on social networks in which you can see the magnitude of the flames as well as dense smoke coming out of the charred market.