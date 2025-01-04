This time there will not be a double trip to the north in four days, as already happened to face the games in Orense and Oviedo, but the Real Betis Basketballsubjected to a busy calendar and with almost no respite in December and January, the year starts strong. You better do it with your batteries charged because this Saturday you visit the Zamora Rural Bankin a match on the fifteenth day of the Primera FEB, and on Tuesday, January 7, they will host Alimerka Oviedo in San Pablo in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the cup tournament, with the ticket at stake for the Final Four for the title, which is celebrated on the 24th and 25th of this month.

Winding curves are coming and the green and white team, splintered by injuries like no other in the category and at the moment without reinforcement for the interior game, has to be prepared to measure up and compete as it always does, without ever losing face in the games. , in order to secure the first victory where it usually falters, at home. Although it is a recently promoted, Caja Rural Zamora is far from being a bargain. In its own right, 2025 starts in ninth place, the last car for the promotion play-off, with a balanced balance of seven wins and seven losses after passing Alimerka Oviedo last weekend, which it knocked down 100-81 with a stellar performance from one of their point guards, Jordan Walkerauthor of 25 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three recoveries and 33 rating credits that earned him the shared MVP of the day along with Jayson Granger, of Movistar Estudiantes.

It was the first time this campaign that the Zamoranos, led by Saulo Hernandezzthey reached a hundred. Such a resounding victory suggests that the Castilian-Leonese team, which has quickly gained momentum in the category, is in its best moment of the season. He has won the last three duels at home, Ángel Nieto pavilionand this Saturday I’m sure their intentions are to make a splash against Betis Baloncesto, which all the teams in the category receive on their fields with a special motivation for being one of the candidates for promotion although it seems increasingly complicated for the team. green-and-white troop to do it the fast way. With 20 games ahead, right now everything points to a head-to-head between San Pablo Burgos and Movistar Estudianteswho only accumulate one defeat, but if past experiences help anything, it is to not take anything for granted with so many games ahead.

To the Betis Basketball He should not be pressured by the better or worse situation of his rivals. He must focus on himself and try to overcome this moment of the season. Which is not bad, but it is very demanding and, to a certain extent, delicate, due to the already known problems in terms of injuries and because the team, as Gonzalo García de Vitoria recognized after the victory over Naturavia Morón, is not improving. It is almost impossible to do it with three tenants in the infirmary: Cvetkovic, Álex Suárez and DeBisschop. All of them strategic and nuclear pieces to provide solidity and consistency to the framework. Any squad would suffer without the services of these three players.









Lots of height and wingspan

However, the team has already shown that it can win games without his presence. He did it in Oviedo and also in the provincial derby, although suffering in both cases in the final minutes because the gasoline only goes as far as it goes. Against Morón, in addition, a notable weakness in rebounding was revealed (18 in defense gave up), difficult to correct against teams of that physical level on the boards, with powerful centers. Caja Rural Zamora also has them with Traore (2.10 meters), Nikic (2.13) and the ceiling of the First FEB, Paukste (2.24). Of course, size, intimidating presence and centimeters are important in capturing the rebound, but if, as many coaches maintain, this facet of the game is also a matter of hunger, desire and positioning, in Zamora Betis Baloncesto has a good opportunity to vindicate himself.

Saul’s team does not only live on his tall men. He also has good ‘little’ handlers (Walker, Powell); to a very talented tall point guard on loan from BAXI Manresa (Naspler); already sharp perimeter like Hearst, Round or Saintel. Curiously, in the Caja Rural Zamora squad there is only one player of Spanish nationality, the aforementioned Naspler. Offensively, he scores 78 points on average with 33% from three-point range and 68% from the line. They concede 79 points on average to rivals, so their defense works. It seems that, like Naturavia Morón, they have more physicality than shooting talent, but the truth is that they have just given 100 points to Oviedo and this is enough weight for Betis Baloncesto to be on alert. knowing that an evening awaits him that could be very complicated.

Caja Rural CB Zamora: Walker (1.86, 22); Powell (1.83, 2); Saintel (2.01, 6); Buckingham (1.97, 20); Nikic (2,13, 16) -possible starting five-; Hanzlik (2.01, 3); Round(1.92, 4); Hearst (1.94, 14); Lo (2,06, 15); Naspler (1.98, 17); Traore (2,10, 21); Paukste (2.24, 55).

Real Betis Basketball: Renfroe (1.91, 32); Benite (1.94, 8); Jelinek (1.94, 25); Radoncic (2.02, 88); Kasibabu (2.02, 13) -possible starting five-; Hughes (1.93, 3); Pablo Marín (1.90, 6); Attention (1.78, 10); Domenech (2.08, 12); Rubén López de la Torre (2.02, 16); Kulishenko (2.07, 23).

Referees: Chueca Moreno, Muñoz García, Chacón Blázquez.

Time and TV: 5:30 p.m. (LaLiga Plus app).

away from home, the team starts at full speedtrying to impose their stripes to capitalize on the advantages acquired when the physical level, as happens in all games, increases. This is how he won in Oviedo, supported by his three-point shot, the formula that he repeated against Morón and that counterbalances the loss of kilos and centimeters on the boards. The center that Betis needs to complete its squad has not yet arrived. EJ Onu’s option was frustrated and in Zamora Rubén López de la Torre, Domenech, Radoncic, Kasibabu and Kulishenko will have to work hard to counteract the losses of Álex Suárez and DeBisschop. Betis’ options are to repair the rebound gap, defend with the solidity that characterizes them at home and refine their outside shooting. The usual recipe. Three virtues that can guarantee success although they will not surely free you from suffering in the face of a debutant in the category that is making itself known.