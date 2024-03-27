Marvel Rivals is an upcoming free-to-play, team-based PVP shooter for PC with the backing of Chinese publishing giant NetEase.

Described as a “thrilling, fast-paced, cooperative gameplay experience,” Marvel Rivals will pit teams of six against each other as they fight it out over a variety of destructible environments with characters from across the Marvel universe. This includes the likes of Iron Man, Groot, Scarlet Witch and more.

Along with a “deep” roster and those aforementioned environments, the development team – which comprises Call of Duty and Battlefield alum – promise some dynamic hero synergy on the game's release, with the ability for players to coordinate various combinations. You can check out a trailer for Marvel Rivals below.

In terms of Marvel Rivals' overarching story, the team said it will follow “the merciless clash between the tyrannical dictator Doctor Doom and his future counterpart from the year 2099.” This clash has “forced countless universes to collide in the Timestream Entanglement”, the team said, which has created new worlds and unknown crises.

“Super Heroes and Super Villains from across the multiverse must fight together and against one another as absurd groups seek to defeat both Dooms before one achieves domination of these realities.”

Head of Marvel Games Jay Ong said Marvel Rivals is one of the team's “most ambitious game development projects”, and one the developer has “poured [its] heart and soul into”.

Marvel Rivals will receive an alpha test in May. If you are interested, you can sign up now.









Image credit: Marvel Games

Elsewhere in superhero news, earlier this month Uncharted vet Amy Hennig gave us all a look at her own Captain America-related project, known as Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.