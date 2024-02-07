You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
View of a building in Syria that was bombed.
EFE/EPA/YAHYA NEMAH
View of a building in Syria that was bombed.
The Israeli missile attack was carried out at dawn against the province of Homs.
E F
At least nine people were killed and 13 others were injured in an early morning Israeli missile attack on the central Syrian province of Homs, where rescue efforts are still underway, they reported. EFE official sources.
The director of Health in Homs, Musallam Attasi, indicated that the number of deaths has now risen to nine, after emergency teams recovered two more bodies this morning in the areas targeted by the Israeli bombing.
EFE
E F
