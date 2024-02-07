NEOWIZ announced that the new DLC of Lies of Pwhich will see the arrival of weapons and equipment from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Of KOEI TECMO GAMESthe next one will be launched February 14.

Through this DLC we will be able to obtain the exclusive weapon Azure Dragon Crescent Glaive and customs Armor of the Honorable And Bandana of the Honorable.

Lies of P is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Let's see the trailer for the collaboration below.

Lies of P x Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Collaboration Trailer

Source: NEOWIZ