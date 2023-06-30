At least 667 people were arrested on the night from Thursday to Friday in France, the third consecutive riot after the death of a young man in Nanterre by a shot by police as he tried to flee a checkpoint.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin gave that figure in a message on his Twitter account and linked it to the “firm” instructions he had given.

(You may be interested in: Naël M, the young man who was shot dead by the police and whose death shocked France).

Darmanin, who had deployed 40,000 agents to try to prevent the riots from recurring, stressed that police, gendarmes and firefighters had to “face unusual violence.”

One more time, the epicenter of the protests has been the city of Nanterre, on the immediate periphery of Pariswhere a bank branch was set on fire and several public buildings such as schools and a tax center suffered serious damage.

Violence erupted after a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by police during a traffic stop in Nanterre on June 27, 2023. See also Mohamed bin Zayed receives the King of Bahrain upon his arrival in the country and discusses with him brotherly relations and developments in the region

(In addition: Mbappé is affected by the death of a child at the hands of the Police in France).

But the wave of violence was not limited to sensitive neighborhoods in the Paris region, it It also reached the capital, where there was looting of shops in the Les Halles neighborhood, in the center, and many other cities.

The head of state, Emmanuel Macron, must chair a crisis cell that will be held at 1:00 p.m. local time on his return from Brussels, where he is participating in the European Council, the Elysee reported.

Yesterday he already presided over one early in the morning at the Ministry of the Interior with various members of his Government, starting with the Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne. Macron had then denounced “unjustifiable” riots.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO