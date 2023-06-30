Olav Mol not welcome at Ziggo? He’s the pacesetter right there!

He was for years The Voice of Formula 1: Olaf Mol. The best man has covered the races for Dutch motorsport fans from the GP Monaco 1991 to the GP of Abu Dhabi 2021. Mole has always been a bit of the standard choice and has grown with the popularity of the sport. When Viaplay took over the broadcasting rights, they wanted to go in a completely different direction. More serious and professional.

That meant that Tom Coronel was allowed to move with him, but that Olav Mol, Rob Kamphues (aka Raunchy Robbie), Robbert Doornbos (aka Harald Droomdos) and Rob van Gameren (aka @jaapiyo) were not welcome. Everything can change again, because financially Viaplay is in dire straits and Ziggo is lurking to take over the rights again.

Olav Mol not welcome at Ziggo

It’s not such a crazy idea. MotoGP and Indycars are fun, but then you only appeal to motorsport fans and they are few and far between in the Netherlands. Ziggo could use a good boost and now that Viaplay is ‘weak’, the ideal time seems to have come to strike. We all assume that Olav Mol will return, but that turns out not to be the case at all. That reports GP Today.

This is due to the departure of Wil Moerer. He was the old director and under him the well-known Ziggo format was created. That meant that people with little understanding of the sport were allowed to sit at the table at the Racecafé, and that connoisseurs such as Rick Winkelman had to sit at the bar. Yes, that really happened.

No Melroy and Nelson

But the new leadership wants to take a different tack, without Jack Plooij and Olav Mol. Maybe in a different role, or maybe not at all. This is reported by ‘sounds that go around in the company’. So you can take it with a grain of salt.

But will they take Melroy and Nelson with them at Ziggo? No, neither. According to insiders, a dream scenario is coming. He states that Rick Winkelman will be the new commentator and a young talent will be placed next to it. Rick Winkelman is one of the greatest motorsport connoisseurs and an exceptionally sympathetic gentleman. Excellent choice, therefore! And with a young talent you can prepare for the future. Of course we are biased, as we are chairman, secretary and treasurer of the Rick Winkelman Fan Club.

Olav Mol should not be underestimated

Should ViaPlay keep the rights firmly in its hands, we should not expect Olav Mol yet. Sources report this to Autoblog. There they are very satisfied with their current duo, especially since @nicolasr is an official fan of Nelson and Melroy.

Incidentally, we should not underestimate the popularity of Olav Mol. He now reports on Grand Prix Radio about the races. Each race there are about 400,000 to 500,000 listeners. That means that there are half a million people who will make an effort to turn off the commentary from ViaPlay (or another channel) and to synchronize Olav Mol with the image. So maybe it’s time for Olav Mol to tolerate someone next to him. Rick Winkelman maybe?

