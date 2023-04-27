At least 55 migrants lost their lives on April 25including women and children, in a shipwreck off the Libyan coast of Garabouli, east of the capital, and five people were rescued as they tried to reach Europe in precarious boats, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported today.

According to this body, so far this year more than 4,000 people – including a hundred minors – have been intercepted by the Libyan coast guard and returned to the country despite being considered an “unsafe” place while 310 died and 227 remain missing.

The Coast Guard is a body formed and financed by the European Union despite being under suspicion by humanitarian organizations for its alleged links with mafias that are engaged in the lucrative business of smuggling.

In early April Human Rights Watch (HRW) criticized the resolution on Libya adopted by the UN Human Rights Council, after the investigative committee revealed countless human rights violations and called on Europe to end its support for local authorities .

He also asked the Council to create an independent mechanism to monitor these abuses and suspend funding from third countries that “send people to places where they face abuse and inhumane conditions of detention.”

Libya is a transit country for thousands of migrants embarking on the central Mediterranean – considered the deadliest route – and, along with Tunisia, they have become one of the main departure points.

On April 11, the Italian government, led by the far-right Giorgia Meloni, decreed the state of emergency for the next six months after more than 3,000 people landed on its shores in just three days.

The European Parliament last week approved a series of measures to manage migration, including an emergency plan that will force the 27 members to cooperate in the event that the reception capacity of a partner country is overwhelmed by the “sudden and mass” of asylum seekers and migrants and will have a year to reform their outdated asylum system.

