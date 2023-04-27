President said he has “conviction” that extremist acts were organized by the former president and his allies

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) stated that he has “conviction” that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and its allies organized the extremist acts of the 8th of January. In an interview with the Spanish newspaper the country published on Thursday (April 27, 2023), Lula stated that he had expected a coup attempt since taking office on January 1.

“I have no doubt that he [Bolsonaro] tried to hit. This was going to happen from the 1st day of my inauguration, but as there were a lot of people, I waited a week. I saw it all on television, they attacked the Planalto Palace, there was neglect by those who were watching and they entered the National Congress, the STF and the Palace. […] We are convinced that everything was organized by Bolsonaro and his team. He has been indicted on 34 counts and more will be indicted, especially international lawsuits. He is accused of the death of more than 300 thousand people, because of the more than 700 thousand who died in Brazil [por causa da pandemia]“said the head of the Brazilian Executive.

On Wednesday (26.Apr.2023), Bolsonaro testified to the PF (Federal Police) in Brasília about extremist acts. The inquiry initiated by order of the Minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court), Alexandre de Moraes, investigates intellectual authors of the January 8th.

Moraes responded to the subpoena request submitted by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic), which said that Bolsonaro “allegedly inciting the perpetration of crimes against the rule of law” in a Jan. 10 post. On that date, Bolsonaro shared a video on his Facebook profile that says, without evidence, that Lula was not elected, but “chosen by ministers of the STF and TSE [Tribunal Superior Eleitoral]”.

The publication is an excerpt from an interview with Felipe Gimenez, attorney for Mato Grosso do Sul. It was originally posted by Maria Lealwho claims to be a resident of Vitória da Conquista (BA) and a supporter of Bolsonaro.

The video was shared by the former president, who has 15 million followers on Facebook, after arrests of extremists involved in the acts. Bolsonaro said in his testimony that he published the video under the influence of medicine and that the publication was made by mistake.

WAR IN UKRAINE

The president spoke again about the war in Ukraine in an interview with the Spanish newspaper. According to the PT, the 2 countries involved want to emerge victorious, but it will not be possible to resolve the conflict without an agreement that includes both sides. Lula also defended the participation of countries that are not linked to the conflict in the construction of a peace agreement.

“Only outsiders can help build engineering capable of stopping this war. Don’t ask me how, because we have to sit down at the table in the first place. Each side wants to win and often a war doesn’t need a winner. Just stop, come to terms and get everyone back to normal.”he declared.