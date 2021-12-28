At least 38 people were killed in the collapse of an unofficial gold mine in western Sudan on Tuesday. This is reported by the AP news agency on the authority of the Sudanese authorities. At least eight people with injuries were taken to hospital, according to local media. Rescuers are still looking for survivors.

The accident took place at the Darsaya mine about 700 kilometers south of the capital Khartoum. The mine has been closed for some time, according to the state-owned company responsible for it, but local miners are said to have returned to work on their own.

Sudan is the second largest gold producer in Africa, with a production of 36.6 tons last year. According to the AP, gold mines regularly collapse, because the safety regulations are not always properly observed.