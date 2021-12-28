For Akira Toriyama there is no other actor who could make Goku in a live action

The live action and Dragon ball they don’t exactly get along. The examples we have of this are few… and they are all a disaster. But nevertheless, Akira Toriyama the creator and the word of maximum authority of this franchise, it is clear who would be the only actor who could make Goku in a movie So.

Dragon Ball Evolution was … well it was | Source: Warner Bros.

In Dragon Ball Evolution, the most terrible example you have to talk about an anime adaptation to live action, the one in charge of making Goku was Justin Chatwin, a young actor who put a lot of effort but the script and everything that surrounded this adaptation did not help at all.

Also, back then, Akira Toriyama gave warning to producers, making them see that what they were doing was not to their liking and, above all, it had nothing to do with Dragon ball as a franchise in any sense.

Therefore, after that bitter experience, it seems that no one will dare to make a new adaptation, especially because the mangaka has already revealed who his only actor approved for the position, that is neither more nor less than Jackie Chan.

And we don’t talk about any Jackie Chan, but of that young actor who stormed Hollywood with his charisma and his ability for action movies during the nineties.

Therefore, it is not only complicated … it is rather impossible that we see the desire to Akira toriyama came true. Although it is true that Chang Kong-sang he continues to make movies, it is not the same or in the same way that he did in those days when he became one of the favorites of the American public.

Hell of live-action anime adaptations

Hollywood and anime have, let’s face it, a very bad relationship. In addition to Dragon ball evolution, Akira Toriyama’s nightmare, many other movies and series have made successful anime franchises, just blots of bad scripts and western industry clichés.

Franchises like Death note, Fullmetal alchemist and more recently Cowboy bebop they have suffered the hell of diluted adaptations adapted for white and conformist audiences. Unfortunately for larger franchises like Dragon ball, interest declined because results remain largely unsatisfactory.

The live action of Cowboy Bebop was canceled after only one season | Source: Netflix

