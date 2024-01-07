Coach communicated decision to his current club, São Paulo; he will replace Fernando Diniz

Dorival Júnior, 61 years old, will be the new coach of the Brazilian football team. The coach accepted the invitation made by the president of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), Ednaldo Rodriguesand communicated the decision to his current club, São Paulo. He took over the São Paulo team in April 2023 and had a contract until the end of 2024.

The information was confirmed this Sunday (7 January 2024) by São Paulo on social media. The official announcement should still be made by the CBF in the coming days.

Dorival was the main candidate to take over the position left by Fernando Diniz, dismissed by Rodrigues on Friday (5th January). The decision took place on the same day that minister Gilmar Mendes, from STF (Supreme Federal Court), decided to reappoint the top hat to the presidency.

According to an investigation by the Power360still on the night of Thursday (4th January), a few hours after the Supreme Court's determination, Ednaldo Rodrigues spoke with the president of the FluminenseMário Bittencourt, about the decision.

To remove Dorival from the Morumbi team, the CBF will have to pay the fine for terminating the contract with the club, which is approximately R$4 million.

“It is the realization of a personal dream, which was only possible because I received recognition for the work carried out in São Paulo. That's why I have to thank you for being part of this important period of reconstruction, competently led by the presidency and the board of directors”said Dorival Júnior.

Before arriving at São Paulo, Dorival was at Flamengowhere he won the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores in 2022. At the São Paulo club, the coach won the Copa do Brasil title in 2023.

The president of São Paulo, Julio Casares, said that the invitation to Dorival is proof that the team is on the right path and wished the coach good luck.

“In 2021, the CBF had already called Muricy Ramalho, who will remain at São Paulo until the end of my management. Now, it was Dorival's turn, who had a proposal to readjust and extend the contract with São Paulo until the end of my management, in 2026, with all the guarantees for stability. All that remains is to wish you good luck in your new challenge.”said Casares.

Dorival will be responsible for leading the team in the cycle that runs until the next World Cup, in 2026.