An image that circulates on social networks of the site where the young people died.

At least 12 people were killed and a dozen injured early this Sunday in an armed attack in the municipality of Salvatierra, in the State of Guanajuato. The State Prosecutor's Office has confirmed that a group of hitmen broke into an inn that was being held in the ex-hacienda of San José del Carmen and shot at the attendees, most of them young people, who were participating in the party.

Municipal authorities have reported that the injured have been taken to hospitals. The local press has reported that the attackers also burned at least four vehicles – two cars and two motorcycles – that were parked near the former hacienda. The Guanajuato Prosecutor's Office has assured that it will present the results of its investigation in the coming days.

The municipal president of Salvatierra, Germán Cervantes, has regretted the attack. “I condemn the unfortunate act of violence that occurred in the community of San José Del Carmen this morning. We are in complete readiness and coordination with the State Attorney General's Office for the prompt clarification and arrest of those responsible,” he wrote on his social networks.

Salvatierra is located in the south of the State of Guanajuato, near the borders with the State of Michoacán.

