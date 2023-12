Hamas soldiers: group can set a precedent for other terrorist organizations to manipulate International Law. | Photo: Disclosure/Israel Defense Forces

Hamas declared this Sunday that there will be no negotiations on hostage and prisoner exchanges without an end to the fighting in the Gaza Strip between the Palestinian Islamic group and the Israeli Army.

According to a Hamas statement seen by the Israeli portal “Ynetnews.com”, the Palestinian group opposes the opening of negotiations on the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave.

The statement states that “Hamas confirms its position that there will be no negotiations on any prisoner exchange agreement unless there is a complete end to the aggression against the Gaza Strip and the conditions of resistance are met.”

According to Hamas, this position was conveyed to all mediators in negotiations with Israel. Separately, the Israeli government and army on Saturday claimed responsibility for the mistaken killing of three Gaza hostages by Israeli military personnel, amid growing pressure from the hostages' families for a new truce to free them after 71 days of war.

“The State of Israel mourns the tragic death of three of our hostages. We will learn lessons,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after relatives insisted on a new truce in Israel's military offensive to bring them back to House