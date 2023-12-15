Ali Reza Merhamati, deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, said that a number of police and army officers were killed and wounded in the attack that occurred at 2 a.m. local time in the city of Rask, which is about 1,400 kilometers southwest of the capital, Tehran.

Merhamati added that the police killed a number of the attackers during an exchange of gunfire following the attack, according to what the Associated Press reported.

State television accused the Jaish al-Adl separatist group of being behind the attack.

The group claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that targeted a bus in 2019, killing 27 members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Armed men and small separatist groups in the mainly Sunni region have attacked police stations in recent months as part of a low-level rebellion against the government.

Sistan and Baluchestan Province, located near the borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan, is one of the least developed regions in Iran.

The province was subjected to severe crackdowns to limit marches following the protests that spread across the country following the death of Mahsa Amini while she was detained by the Iranian morality police for not wearing the hijab.