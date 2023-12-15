Construction industry | Ilpo Kokkila from the top of the construction industry: “If compared to the early 90s, this is child's play”

Ilpo Kokkila, known for SRV, believes that the situation will continue to tighten.

Construction industry according to long-time professional Ilpo Kokkila, the construction industry is not yet in crisis. He commented on it In the investment door podcast. Kokkila is one of the founders and main owner of SRV.

According to Kokkila, the construction has been an easy period when everyone has been doing well.

“If there is now a real crisis and recession, I think the competition will intensify, and it will force companies to make their operations more efficient.”

According to Kokkila, there is a need for efficiency in operations in the construction industry.

“If you compare it to the early 90s, this is child's play.”

Kokkila believes that the situation in the industry will get even tighter than it is now. He estimates that in terms of housing construction, it will take two to three years before the number of housing units has melted and the direction changes to another.

Past the year has been dark in the construction industry.

Suomen Asiakastieto reported at the beginning of December that this year 587 companies in the construction sector have been declared bankrupt for the time being. In 2022, a total of 478 companies in the construction industry went bankrupt.

Measured by turnover, the largest bankrupt companies this year are Siklatilat, Jukkatalo and R4 Korjausurakointi.

The collapsed companies have an estimated total of almost 10,000 employees.

In total, this year, according to Asiakastieto, around 2,500 companies have been declared bankrupt. The company predicts that by the end of the year, the number will increase to more than 2,700 companies.

“This millennium has rarely even exceeded two thousand bankruptcies, so the year 2023 unfortunately looks like a record low,” said the product owner Jaakko Nors Customer information in the company's bulletin.

So far this year, companies have filed more than 3,000 bankruptcy applications. They highlight the construction industry. According to Asiakastieto, more than 730 companies in the construction industry have filed for bankruptcy so far, while last year there were around 540 applications.

Almost 1,700 of the applications have been made in companies with a turnover of less than 200,000 euros. According to Asiakastieto, even larger companies have failed this year than last year.

“A company's large turnover alone is not enough to guarantee safe transactions. By the end of November, 270 companies worth at least one million euros have been declared bankrupt, which is a hundred more than a year ago,” said Nors.