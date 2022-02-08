Home page world

Rescue workers and residents search for survivors among the rubble of the houses that were torn down. © Andres Otalvaro/AP/dpa

After heavy rains, a landslide occurs in Risalda. At least eleven people die and 35 people are injured. Rescuers continue to search for survivors.

At least 11 people have died in a landslide caused by heavy rain in Colombia.

In addition, the landslide has left 35 people injured and material losses, wrote Colombian President Ivan Duque on Twitter. “We deeply regret what happened between Dosquebradas and Pereira, Risaralda.”

Rescue workers are on duty. Risaralda Governor Víctor Manuel Tamayo wrote that he had ordered all support to be made available to the relief workers in Pereira and Dosquebradas. “Saving lives is a priority.” Photos showed how helpers were clearing away debris from the demolished houses and looking for survivors.

A dozen communities in Risaralda, in the center of the South American country, had been put on alert because of the heavy rainfall in recent days. dpa