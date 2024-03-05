Asylum status is one of the most sought after among immigrants who plan to live and work in the United States legally. In addition to demonstrating that you fear persecution in the country of origin, it is necessary to carry out a series of procedures to obtain this figure. Currently, interested parties outside the US must request an appointment through the Customs and Border Protection application, CBP One, which will undergo a couple of modifications starting this week.

The platform CBP One is free to use and is intended to make it easier to obtain an appointment with authorities, who review the migrants' case and, if they comply with the guidelines, are directed to the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the agency in charge of processing asylum requests.

According to the US authorities, with the intention of making the processing of those interested in legally crossing the United States border more efficient, The application has a couple of modifications, which came into effect as of yesterday, Monday, March 4, 2024. These are the changes:

CBP One will now have restrictions with the intention of providing more efficient service and maintaining control. Thus, non-citizens located in central and northern Mexico will be able to request appointments every day between 12 PM and 11:59 PM Those seeking to apply for asylum jointly must share a common destination address. See also Two African migrant children found abandoned at the Bogotá airport

What happens if I get an appointment at CBP One to request asylum in the United States?

If you obtain an appointment with CBP, authorities will send a notification to applicants. It is important to note that to confirm the interview you must complete a geolocation verification to demonstrate that the interested parties are located in the central or northern area of ​​Mexico.

The CBP One app allows you to expedite the asylum request from land crossings.

Despite CBP assures that it will now have greater capacity to process migrants' requests, Clarifies that if the interested party does not receive a response, they can request an appointment again through the application. He also reported that the changes respond to trying to eliminate smugglers who endanger and profit from vulnerable migrants.

It is also important that CBP One app is available as a free download both in the App Store, for iOS devices, and in the Play Store for devices with Android system. Through this platform you can carry out a process of advance sending of information and schedule an appointment to appear at the land ports of entry on the southwest border.