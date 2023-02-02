Astronauts Hazzaa Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi confirmed that they feel proud to represent the UAE in foreign space missions and achieve “Zayed’s ambition.”

Sultan and Hazza are among the other astronauts on a mission Crew-6to help advance scientific research aboard the International Space Station, where Al Neyadi will be the mission specialist, which will be launched aboard the SpaceX Dragon vehicle from Complex No. 39A at Cape Canaveral Space Station, in Florida, United States, to spend 6 months aboard the International Space Station.

Al Neyadi said that the mission of “Zayed’s ambition 2” represents a responsibility of the team to represent the country, indicating that the mission comes in compliance with the statement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to Raed Astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansouri when he spoke to him via outer space at the International Space Station, telling him (Oh Hazzaa, you may be the first today..but there are lines behind you), pointing out that the UAE Astronaut Program is a sustainable program.

Al Neyadi spoke in statements on the sidelines of a press conference today at the Museum of the Future about the details of the mission, saying: “The team feels enthusiasm and passion in order to perform the second mission to the fullest. We will miss the family and the UAE, the homeland, but we have great motivation, even if the distances are long and the time period is long It is enough for us that we derive this support from our wise leadership. My feeling is a sense of pride and ability, God willing.

The Emirati astronaut added that his duties are part of a team Crew-6 It is represented in Scientific Mission No. 69 aboard the International Space Station, which is entrusted with many scientific experiments and ongoing maintenance procedures for the station, controlling robotic arms, as well as scientific experiments on their bodies through continuous examination of hearing, vision, balance, blood vessels, the effect of gravity on the human body, and others.

He pointed out that there is a specific timetable for the space mission, including doing physical exercises, in addition to the study and academic programs continuing with the ground stations, wishing him success in his mission and that he be the best representative of the UAE and all Arabs in the longest mission of Arab astronauts.

For his part, astronaut Hazza Al-Mansoori said that he feels the great responsibility that rests on him as the first Emirati astronaut, and after him Sultan Al-Neyadi, and the succession of generations of new cadres, Nora Al-Matroushi and Muhammad Al-Mulla, stressing that setting an example and inspiring the emerging generations represents a great responsibility, especially with the interest The state is now interested in aviation and space sciences, and he advised them to always pay attention to educational attainment and knowledge, to study new sciences, and to get acquainted with other cultures.

Al-Mansoori said: “The astronauts learned an important lesson, which is when they look at the Earth from space, they feel the feeling of the Earth’s prestige, appreciation and gratitude for all those who were the reason for reaching that responsibility and the honor of representation. In space, we see no borders between countries, we have learned that we are equal among all nationalities.” Everyone represents humanity, everyone speaks one language, which is the language of science and knowledge, and one goal is exploration, research and learning.

He added that the second mission of the UAE Astronaut Program is about to take place in a few weeks, after the success of the first mission of the UAE Astronaut Program in 2019, which inspired many, considering that the long-term mission of an Arab country is evidence that the UAE’s goals have no limits and its ambition is great, especially with Successive successes in the field of space.

In turn, Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said that the UAE Astronaut Program launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center is one of the most inspiring programs and aims to train and prepare a team of Emirati astronauts and send them into space to carry out various scientific tasks and enable them to work in space. The International Space Station, which enhances the center’s role in developing the space sector in the UAE.

Al-Marri stressed that the new mission is a clear message that the state is an active member in space exploration, and an important part of the global community in space science research and the investment of that research in the service of humanity, pointing out that there are many benefits in investing in space science, whether exploratory, scientific and technical, the most important of which is inspiration. new generations.

And the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the launch of the first long-term mission for Arab astronauts, which is the second mission of the Emirates Astronaut Program on February 26, at 11:07 am UAE time, and it will carry the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, called “Endeavour.” On board the Falcon 9 rocket, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, alongside astronaut Stephen Bowen, NASA mission commander, NASA spacecraft commander Warren Hoberg, and Roscosmos mission specialist Andrei Vidyev.