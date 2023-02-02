Ukraine | Zelenskyi’s anti-corruption efforts are accelerating

Volodymyr Zelenskyi has wanted to show that he is serious about rooting out corruption. Last week, more than ten authorities were allowed to leave, now the head of the tax office and one of Ukraine’s richest oligarchs have been targeted.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi has continued his administration’s vigorous efforts to eradicate corruption from the country, where it has been rampant for decades and was the worst in Europe.

Reported about it Ukrainian media in addition, international media, for example news agency Reuters and a British newspaper The Guardian.

Now the unnamed person leading the tax authority in Kyiv is accused of extensive fraud and abuse of his position. He is suspected of making financial gains for himself in purchases made for the Ukrainian army and of acquiring low-quality equipment for the army, Reuters reports.

Authorities raided one of his four homes on Wednesday and found, among other things, $158,000 in cash as well as jewelry, watches and designer clothes.

Search was also made an oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi Dnieper home. The investigation is related to suspicions that the Ukrainian oil and natural gas company Ukrnafta and the oil refining company Ukrtatnafta had, among other things, evaded customs payments.

Kolomoiskyi’s media empire, which has come under US sanctions due to corruption charges, helped Zelensky in his earlier acting career and later supported his political career, The Guardian reports.

Head of the Security Service of Ukraine SBU Vasyl Maljukin according to Wednesday, “dozens” of actions were taken targeting corrupt officials, Russian agents and others who undermine the country’s security.

He wrote about it at length in a Twitter update also former Minister of Finance of Ukraine Tymofi Mylovanov.

Last during the week, more than ten officials of the Ukrainian administration were reported to have resigned or been dismissed from their positions. Determined actions have been combined with Ukraine’s efforts to meet the requirements of EU membership and to join the Union as soon as possible.

The latest anti-corruption measures were taken a day before the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine’s EU membership.

Ukraine has been one of the most corrupt countries in Europe. Transparency International in the corruption listing Ukraine ranked 118th out of 180 countries last year.