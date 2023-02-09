who knows if Osamu Tezuka, the father of manga, would be happy to know that his great work has even reached the fashion scene. And it is that, the world always criticizes the cosplayers and the style of otaku. However, it seems that now that MSCHF Sneakers has released a new edition of boots, everyone will want to be Astroboy.

MSCHF Sneakers is a small sub-brand of an American art collective, which is recognized for having footwear projects that are difficult to imagine in everyday life —Wavy Baby and orthopedic boots are clear examples. On this occasion, They took as inspiration our exemplary mangaka and his transcendental protagonist Astro Boy, so now we could put on the boots of the little android.

Astro Boy’s boots

The shoe is called The Big Red Boots, certainly nothing fancy. However, they are not yet available. You can buy them at MSCHF official website starting February 16, 2023 at 11am EST.

the boots of astro boy will cost 350 USD —more than 6500 MXN—, this is luxurious footwear.

However, there are several opinions about it, from people who loved the idea, to those who do not know what they could combine them withas they are definitely not a 1960s android.

Source: MSCHF

But, there are also people who wait for his version in blue, to be Mega Man.

The style they propose is a version of footwear with the shape of a boot, which lacks realism, they opt for fun through a surprising plastic and rubbery appearance.

Source: MSCHF

We recommend: From Osamu Tezuka to Hiromu Arakawa: These are the best mangakas of all time

The most important android in Japan

astro boy is Osamu Tezuka’s manga that was a milestone for the reach of manga culture in the West.

The work was published from 1952 to 1968. Its first anime adaptation came out in 1963 and a new one was produced in 2009.

astro boy It is a very important icon for the Japanese general culture, because it has political, social and cultural implications for society. In addition, he was transformed again by traveling to the West and gave a real opening to the importance of manga worldwide.

astro boy It has inspired poetry and criticism over time. And now, even some boots.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.