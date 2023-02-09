Mexico.- The delivery of The Best Award is close and the finalists for the different categories have been announced. This Thursday it was announced to the 3 coaches who will compete to take the recognition to the best of the 2021-2022 season, among which stand out, Pep Guardiola, Lionel Scaloni and Carlo Ancelotti.

The season to be evaluated in this award runs from August 8, 2021 to December 18, 2022, in this way it will be possible to analyze the achievements of each of the strategists in these months. The finalists were chosen by experts in the field after analyzing their data in the campaign.

The first finalist was the Italian, Carlo Ancelotti who with Real Madrid in the last season managed to win the Champions League, LaLiga and some other competitions. All that and the great style impregnated in the team made him win quite a few votes for this situation.

Pep Guardiola is the second on the list, for FIFA the Spaniard is considered one of the most complete coaches in the world of soccer, in the time analyzed for this award, Pep managed to add his fourth Premier League title in 5 years, which speaks of a powerful mastery on his part. His offensive power with almost 100 goals per season made him

creditor of a place in this list.

And last but not least is Lionel Scaloni who before the Qatar World Cup 2022 He was not seen as one of the DTs that would stand out, but his achievement fell within the deadlines. The award that placed him directly in the shortlist was having won the World Cup title with Argentina, Scaloni also won the Copa América months ago, although he was not considered for this award.

The delivery of The Best Award will be made officially on February 27, 2023 from the FIFA facilities, as well as these awards will be given some more in different categories.